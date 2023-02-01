Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell Tuesday to a storied career in law enforcement.

Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career. In 2017, she was promoted to chief of the Ironton Police Department.

Wagner is a mother of two sons and a stepmother to her daughter. She also has five grandchildren and said she’s excited to get to spend her retirement with them.

On Tuesday, Wagner received a plaque of service from the city -- representing 26 years of service with the city of Ironton.

She was presented a carved wooden plaque from her police brothers and sisters.

Through tears, she said, “It has been the greatest privilege anyone can ever have to serve our citizens of Ironton and Lawrence County. And to all my guys, I know you got his.”

She went on to say, “Play with my grand babies! Um, my husband and I want to travel ... I have five grandchildren, I look forward to spending time with them and just hanging out with family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.