Lack of reflective lights during Jefferson Road construction concerns driver

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, thousands of people travel on Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Every night, Herman Nicely said driving along there adds stress.

“In changing the lanes, the double line has disappeared in various places. And especially at night, you cannot see the double line and two weeks ago almost got hit head-on,” he said. “In the evening it was raining. I was coming back from Walmart, and I guess the individual along this area got mixed up with a double line and crossed over into my traffic coming back northbound.”

He said driving along at any point of the day calls for careful driving.

“It really needs to be looked at, especially with the potholes. I counted the other day coming back here were about 52 potholes that need to be filled, especially where the old double line was. When your car crosses over you get a lot of hits with that,” he said. “I think that the Department of Highways or the DOT needs to have maybe reflective paint on or double lines and their sidelines.”

WSAZ reached out to the Division of Highways, asking if there are plans to use reflective paint during the course of construction and if any accidents had been recorded.

In a statement, project manager Ryan Canfield said:

“The contractor plans to restripe and patch as soon as the weather allows. No accidents have been reported to the contractor.”

Canfield did not specifically mention reflective paint in any responses to WSAZ’s questions. Herman, however, said that specific measure could have made a major difference in his experience on Jefferson Road and so many others like it.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2024. According to the project’s website, it is 5 percent complete.

