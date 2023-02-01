Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.

In Ohio, five players are heading to the next level as Preferred Walk Ons with all-stater Coal Grove’s Chase Hall heading to Ohio. Four Ironton stars signed with school and they are Lincoln Barnes to Marshall, Amari Felder to Eastern Kentucky, Tayden Carpenter to Alderson Broaddus and Chianti Martin is heading to West Point.

Here’s more from the signings as seen on WSAZ Wednesday evening.

