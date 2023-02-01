Man arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring woman

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman during a domestic situation.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, Reggie Wilson was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31 after going on the run following a shooting that happened on Friday, Jan. 27 along Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.

The sheriff’s office reports that on Jan. 27, deputies received a call from a woman stating that her daughter had been shot.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, Wilson is accused of holding a gun up to the victim’s face and making threats during an argument.

Details about the victim’s injuries have not been released, but the sheriff says she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Before deputies arrived at the home on Jan. 27, Wilson took off with the firearm.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, detectives received information including pictures and videos showing Wilson in the Minford area around his wife’s home as well as the location of the shooting.

After sharing the information with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sheriff Thoroughman states two troopers saw Wilson traveling on State Route 335 in Minford and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, a firearm and drugs were recovered.

Wilson was arrested without incident, the sheriff reports.

Wilson was charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, and drug abuse. Wilson was being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $31,000 bond.

Wilson appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday February 1, 2023 and was allowed to sign his own bond.

