NFL player indicted in Ohio rape case

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WSAZ) – An offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted in connection with a rape case in Ohio.

Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the indictment of Sills who is from Sarahsville.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
WSAZ's Marlee Pinchok reports on icy travel conditions Jan. 31, 2023.
Hazardous road conditions reported
It was reported on Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio Tuesday afternoon.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley, W.Va., and Brandy Nichole Webb, 33, W.Va. Both were arrested...
Two arrested after storage building break-in

Latest News

Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
A lack of reflective lights along Jefferson Road is a concern for one motorist who said he...
Lack of reflective lights during Jefferson Road construction concerns driver