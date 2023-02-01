NFL player indicted in Ohio rape case

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WSAZ) – An offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted in connection with a rape case in Ohio.

Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the indictment of Sills who is from Sarahsville.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.