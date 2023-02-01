Red Dragons hand Ripley 1st loss

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ripley is unbeaten no more as they lost at St. Albans 62-60 Tuesday night in high school basketball action. The Red Dragons jumped out to a double digit lead in the first half and improve their record to 9-7. Also, Ironton beat Chesapeake in the OVC and we’ve got highlights from a couple girls games in Kentucky.

Here’s the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.

