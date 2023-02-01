Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed during officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened at a home along Jisco West Road on tuesday, Jan. 31, Jackson County...
The shooting happened at a home along Jisco West Road on tuesday, Jan. 31, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier says.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Jackson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by deputies on Tuesday, Jan. 31, following an incident where he barricaded himself inside of a home for hours.

1 dead in officer-involved shooting

The man has been identified as William Beach, 31, of Jackson County.

The shooting happened at a home along Jisco West Road, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier says.

According to the sheriff, Beach barricaded himself inside of the home and would not surrender for several hours.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and...
The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification.(WSAZ)

The sheriff’s office has not said what started the barricaded situation along Jisco Road.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Frazier said deputies entered the home.

The sheriff reports a deputy who ‘felt threatened’ fired shots.

Beach was taken to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson by Jackson County EMS for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Office is not releasing any further details as to the cause of death as they await the final autopsy report.

Sheriff Frazier did confirm only Beach was injured during the incident.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification.

A section of Jisco West Road was closed for much of Tuesday following the shooting for the investigation to take place. The road opened just after 11 p.m.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
It was reported on Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio Tuesday afternoon.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley, W.Va., and Brandy Nichole Webb, 33, W.Va. Both were arrested...
Two arrested after storage building break-in
WSAZ's Marlee Pinchok reports on icy travel conditions Jan. 31, 2023.
Hazardous road conditions reported

Latest News

Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
Fire reported at South Charleston apartment building
Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the United States
Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the United States