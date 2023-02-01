Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed during officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Jackson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by deputies on Tuesday, Jan. 31, following an incident where he barricaded himself inside of a home for hours.

The man has been identified as William Beach, 31, of Jackson County.

The shooting happened at a home along Jisco West Road, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier says.

According to the sheriff, Beach barricaded himself inside of the home and would not surrender for several hours.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification. (WSAZ)

The sheriff’s office has not said what started the barricaded situation along Jisco Road.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Frazier said deputies entered the home.

The sheriff reports a deputy who ‘felt threatened’ fired shots.

Beach was taken to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson by Jackson County EMS for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Office is not releasing any further details as to the cause of death as they await the final autopsy report.

Sheriff Frazier did confirm only Beach was injured during the incident.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification.

A section of Jisco West Road was closed for much of Tuesday following the shooting for the investigation to take place. The road opened just after 11 p.m.

