Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.

WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing.

Multiple crews have been out treating the roads.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions painted a drastically different picture throughout the early morning hours.

The Martin City Police Department made a Facebook post urging drivers to avoid traveling on roads covered with snow and ice, attaching a picture of state Route 80.

State Route 80 runs through part of Floyd County. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says it’s an area that tends to get significantly impacted during the winter months.

“There are certain roads that we know get worse than others. The hillsides, the mountains, on Route 80, that gets really bad before other roads do. Those are areas that we concentrate on,” Sheriff Hunt said.

He said in those areas that tend to get worse than others, deputies will be stationed there as a precaution in efforts to encourage drivers to slow down.

“We did have some conditions this morning that were challenging, but thank goodness we got through it and no accidents, no injuries. It all worked out great,” Sheriff Hunt said.

