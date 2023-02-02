Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000

(mgn)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash that knocked down power lines is impacting services for nearly 1,000 customers on Thursday in Kanawha County.

The accident happened in Alum Creek along Childress Road, dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers a driver crashed into a power pole, damaging the pole and knocking down lines.

Childress Road has been blocked by emergency crews due to downed power lines.

No one has been transported from the scene, but EMS crews have arrived.

An AEP crew is on the way to the crash site.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

Portion of I-77 blocked after tractor-trailer spills concrete
Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
The Skinfluencer on Studio 3
The Skinfluencer on Studio 3