Dozens of dogs recovering after man arrested on animal cruelty charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of animals were found malnourished and dead on his property in Pike County, Ohio.

“To see animals abused in this way was very difficult,” said Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin.

Chattin was one of the volunteers called to help.

“Large amount of dogs ranging from large dogs to puppies laying in a pile 10 feet off the road that were dead, “ Chattin said. “A lot of them were chained just to trees, didn’t have any kind of protection from the weather and weren’t fed or watered. It was a very bad situation.”

According to the Pike County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 80 dogs that were malnourished and more than 40 dead dogs along with several dead chickens. One pig was found alive.

Wyndan Skye, 62, was taken into custody and arrested on animal cruelty charges.

As for the animals that are still alive, but malnourished, Chattin says they are being taken care of.

“We moved these dogs to another county facility that was a safe environment and also it was sheltered. We vetted them down with dry straw, got them all the food and water they could use and started the process of getting a veterinarian to come through and evaluate them,” Chattin said.

Chattin says volunteers have set out live traps with food for the dogs that are still loose. Those dogs will then head to the vet to get checked out.

