Fire destroys home

Fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in Ironton, firefighters on the scene say.
Fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in Ironton, firefighters on the scene say.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Raegan Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in Ironton, firefighters on the scene say.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Wyanoke Street.

Crews say the fire started as a cooking fire and spread quickly. A man who lives there had a number of people over at the time, but everyone got out safely, firefighters said.

The fire melted plastic shutters and siding on nearby homes, according to crews. They say the house will be boarded up on Friday.

In addition to the Ironton Fire Department, some off-duty firefighters called in to help. EMS crews also rushed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23
After six months of near silence following a damaging fire, the Nitro Supermarket plans to...
Nitro Supermarket to reopen as ‘Cook’s Nitro Market’ in coming weeks
Wyndan Skye, 62, was taken into custody and arrested on animal cruelty charges.
Dozens of dogs recovering after man arrested on animal cruelty charges
LGBTQ community rails against transgender bill
LGBTQ community rails against transgender bill
Dozens of dogs recovering after man arrested on animal cruelty charges
Dozens of dogs in recovery after man arrested on animal cruelty charges