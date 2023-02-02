Fire destroys home

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in Ironton, firefighters on the scene say.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Wyanoke Street.

Crews say the fire started as a cooking fire and spread quickly. A man who lives there had a number of people over at the time, but everyone got out safely, firefighters said.

The fire melted plastic shutters and siding on nearby homes, according to crews. They say the house will be boarded up on Friday.

In addition to the Ironton Fire Department, some off-duty firefighters called in to help. EMS crews also rushed to the scene.

