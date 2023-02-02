Kids’ Dental Health Month with Dr. Hal Jeter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which means there’s a lot of talk about how to best help your kids take care of their teeth.

Dr. Hal Jeter, Vice President of the Ohio Dental Association, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.