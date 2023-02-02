Local musicians produce album of kids’ songs to raise money for Huntington Children’s Museum

Album Of Kids' Songs To Raise Money For Huntington Children's Museum
By Summer Jewell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local musicians are putting their own spin on classic children’s songs, and it’s all for a good cause.

Michael Valentine stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Good Time Kids’ Songs album, raising money for the new Huntington Children’s Museum.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

Teays Valley Tuesdays Tavern Bread Muffins 01/31/2023
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Tyler Bishop sinks half-court shot in Grayson
Tyler Bishop sinks half-court shot in Grayson