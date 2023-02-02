Local musicians produce album of kids’ songs to raise money for Huntington Children’s Museum
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local musicians are putting their own spin on classic children’s songs, and it’s all for a good cause.
Michael Valentine stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Good Time Kids’ Songs album, raising money for the new Huntington Children’s Museum.
