Man accused of breaking into church

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Mink Shoals area.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Deputies say Zachary C. Morgan, 18, of Elkview seen standing outside the rear of the church, standing next to broken window with glass surrounding him.

Investigators say Morgan had a concealed handgun and rock in his pocket. They say multiple windows had been tampered with.

Morgan is charged with breaking and entering and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. More charges are possible later, deputies say.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.