Man accused of breaking into church

Man accused of breaking into church
Man accused of breaking into church(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Mink Shoals area.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Deputies say Zachary C. Morgan, 18, of Elkview seen standing outside the rear of the church, standing next to broken window with glass surrounding him.

Investigators say Morgan had a concealed handgun and rock in his pocket. They say multiple windows had been tampered with.

Morgan is charged with breaking and entering and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. More charges are possible later, deputies say.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

The rise of U.S. river cruises
The rise of U.S. river cruises
Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
Organizing your bedroom
Organizing your bedroom