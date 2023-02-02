Man arrested in W.Va. facing drug charges in Ohio

Deputies say Shannon Carte, 53, was taken into custody after two men were seen unconscious...
Deputies say Shannon Carte, 53, was taken into custody after two men were seen unconscious inside a private driveway in Victor.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested Thursday morning in Fayette County faces extradition to northeast Ohio on drug charges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Shannon Carte, 53, was taken into custody after two men were seen unconscious inside a private driveway in Victor.

Investigators say one of the men threw drug items in a trash can before running toward Ansted. Carte was subsequently arrested. Deputies say he was wanted in Ohio for “dangerous drugs.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Carte will be extradited to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

The grant will be used to create a safety plan to improve roads and reduce traffic deaths.
Grant to develop plan in Charleston for safer streets
Brenner named new mayor of Wellston
Brenner named new mayor of Wellston
Man accused of breaking into church
Man accused of breaking into church
The rise of U.S. river cruises
The rise of U.S. river cruises