Man arrested in W.Va. facing drug charges in Ohio

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested Thursday morning in Fayette County faces extradition to northeast Ohio on drug charges, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Shannon Carte, 53, was taken into custody after two men were seen unconscious inside a private driveway in Victor.

Investigators say one of the men threw drug items in a trash can before running toward Ansted. Carte was subsequently arrested. Deputies say he was wanted in Ohio for “dangerous drugs.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Carte will be extradited to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

