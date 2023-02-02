Portion of I-77 blocked after tractor-trailer spills concrete

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An incident involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of I-77 North blocked on Thursday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fast lane is only open on I-77 North near the Silverton exit.

Dispatchers say a trailer-trailer spilled concrete on the roadway and a silo the semi was hauling fell off into the median.

Crews are working to remove debris from the highway.

Further information has not been released.

