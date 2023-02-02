Portion of I-77 blocked after tractor-trailer spills concrete

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An incident involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of I-77 North blocked on Thursday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fast lane is only open on I-77 North near the Silverton exit.

Dispatchers say a trailer-trailer spilled concrete on the roadway and a silo the semi was hauling fell off into the median.

Crews are working to remove debris from the highway.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

