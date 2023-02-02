Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains

Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fabric Stains

About this Tip: How a surprising product can remove a laundry stain.

How to:

1. Sometimes you find a stain on fabric and you don’t have your laundry spotter handy. There is a product you may use everyday that can come to the rescue.

2. If you have a can of regular shave cream (not gel) you have a great, inexpensive spotter.

3. Take a damp microfiber cloth and put a squirt of shave cream on it. Dab the shave cream on the spot, applying some pressure to be sure the shave cream gets into the spot.

4. Allow the shave cream to sit for about 30 minutes and then blot with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. Rub gently with a little extra shave cream if needed.

5. Once you are sure the stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: Look for the least expensive shave cream you can find. The Dollar Store is often a good source. Also, many times you can find a small can of shave cream in the travel size products at your store. I often pack one of these in my suitcase for travel.

Why It Works:

Shave cream is an effective spotter because it is basically whipped soap and lanolin.

For more Information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

The rise of U.S. river cruises
The rise of U.S. river cruises
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
Ugly Shower Contest with Secure Construction
Organizing your bedroom
Organizing your bedroom
La Famiglia's olive oil
La Famiglia’s olive oil