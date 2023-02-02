Queen of Clean | Removing fabric stains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fabric Stains

About this Tip: How a surprising product can remove a laundry stain.

How to:

1. Sometimes you find a stain on fabric and you don’t have your laundry spotter handy. There is a product you may use everyday that can come to the rescue.

2. If you have a can of regular shave cream (not gel) you have a great, inexpensive spotter.

3. Take a damp microfiber cloth and put a squirt of shave cream on it. Dab the shave cream on the spot, applying some pressure to be sure the shave cream gets into the spot.

4. Allow the shave cream to sit for about 30 minutes and then blot with a clean, damp microfiber cloth. Rub gently with a little extra shave cream if needed.

5. Once you are sure the stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: Look for the least expensive shave cream you can find. The Dollar Store is often a good source. Also, many times you can find a small can of shave cream in the travel size products at your store. I often pack one of these in my suitcase for travel.

Why It Works:

Shave cream is an effective spotter because it is basically whipped soap and lanolin.

For more Information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

