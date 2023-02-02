R&D Senior Solutions gives a breakdown of their insurance plans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the average person, insure plans can seem overwhelming.

Ryan and Denise Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at Four to walk us through some of the plans they offer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.