Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit

Drivers frustrated with congestion at the exit will be seeing a change in 2023.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover.

Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints.

“A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to sit there a good while before you can get onto the street.”

“Sometimes it’s dangerous, especially if the traffic is bad after school,” Allie Brown said.

An upcoming project looks to alleviate the problem.

Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty says a $2.8 million federally funded contract has been approved for a new roundabout to be built at the exit.

A similar roundabout was built at the South Point exit a few years ago.

“My initial reaction is I don’t really like roundabouts,” Brown said, “but having used the one in South Point, it does seem to help some. I think it might be a good thing, cut down on it being so dangerous.”

The project is currently in the design phase, and Leighty says there’s no word yet on when construction will begin, but it’s expected to be finished before the end of the year.

Leighty says the project goes back to 2006 when they began a corridor study to see how they could make improvements at interchanges.

