The Skinfluencer on Studio 3
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Skinfluencer, Katie Lee, is a licensed esthetician in Huntington, West Virginia.

Whether you need a treatment plan for problem skin or you are looking to enhance your self-care or beauty routine, The Skinfluencer provides services and treatments that cater to your specific skin and beauty needs.

For more information, visit theskinfluencer.com, or follow along with Katie on Facebook or Instagram.

