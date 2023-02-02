Traffic to be impacted by power line work in Kanawha County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – American Electric Power will be working on power lines Thursday around 131 Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be impacted.

Officials say drivers should anticipate major delays for approximately three to four hours between 8 a.m. and noon.

Expect congestion from the I-64 entrance and exit ramps to Washington Street West, the Cross Lanes Drive intersection and beyond.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

