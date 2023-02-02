Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Mobile home slides off trailer on I-64 exit ramp
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

Latest News

FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Man dies in crash
Man dies in crash
Authorities said the suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue, identified...
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23