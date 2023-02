CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 is closed in both directions late Thursday night in the Barboursville area after a two-vehicle crash, our crew at the scene said.

The accident was reported before 11:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of U.S. 60.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.