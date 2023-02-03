Different programs available at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

Programs Available At Southern Community And Technical College
By Summer Jewell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re still in the middle of winter, but they’re already thinking about the fall semester at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Dr. Pamela Alderman, Southern’s president, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different programs they offer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
U.S. 60 is closed in both directions late Thursday night in the Barboursville area after a...
Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

Living Well Aesthetics Volux 02/02/2023
Volux with Living Well Aesthetics
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash