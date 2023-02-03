Different programs available at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’re still in the middle of winter, but they’re already thinking about the fall semester at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Dr. Pamela Alderman, Southern’s president, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different programs they offer.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.