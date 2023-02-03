Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Regal Apartments went up in flames, the building was torn down,, and the people who were living there have been forced to start over.

The Charleston Police Department and the city’s FBI office are working to bring some hope back into their lives with a lunch benefit Friday.

Volunteers helped serve barbeque meals at the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot along Quarrier Street in Charleston.

Organizers say it’s a simple way to help those in need.

“This right here is going to support every one of them, and I can’t speak highly enough of the good-hearted folks in the city of Charleston,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

