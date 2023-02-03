Herd sweeps Mountaineers

BOONE, NC (WSAZ) - It’s a clean sweep for the Marshall men’s basketball team over Appalachian State as they won at Boone Thursday night 66-58. The Herd is now 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the Sun Belt. They are now a half game behind first place Louisiana which is where they play Saturday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns can maintain a one game lead over Marshall if they beat Texas State Thursday night.

Andrew Taylor led the way in scoring with 21 points with Taevion Kinsey adding 15. Appalachian State led only twice in the entire game as they fall to 13-11 on the season.

