HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Visit Austin’s at The Market on Saturday, February 4 to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

25% of profits will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tristate.

Austin's at the Market (wsaz)

