Kanawha County Commission awards restaurant caught in fire $35,000

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire forced the closure of one of Kanawha County’s favorite restaurants, the Dairy Winkle on Jan. 11.

Now they’re doing everything they can to reopen.

At Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, owner Kerry Ellison was awarded $35,000 to help in that effort.

“It’s overwhelming, and I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I’m not used to being on this end.” “That’s a life-changing amount of money, and I intend to use every dime toward being reopened.”

Ellison, also known as Paco, said even after receiving the money, he hardly knows how to react.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Ellison has always helped the Campbells Creek community and now it’s their turn to give back.

“Every time there’s an issue up there, whether it’s a flood or a chemical spill, whatever, they’ve always stepped up and helped out,” he said. “This is something that we’re proud to do and we’re hoping that Paco and the Dairy Winkle get up and running very soon.”

Ellison said this money will be put toward a new roof, adding while there’s still a lot of work to do, he’s confident the new and improved Dairy Winkle will amaze all who come.

“It’s inspired me to work that much harder to get it back open and it’s and we’re shooting to make it bigger and better.”

Ellison said their goal is to reopen on June 7.

