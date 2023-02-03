Man shot by deputy in Jackson was scheduled to go on trial next week

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday by a deputy in Jackson County, Ohio, was set to go on trial this Monday in a separate case, according to court records.

Police say William Beach barricaded himself in a home on Jisco West Road and wouldn’t surrender for hours Tuesday.

According to court records, Beach had been arrested following another encounter with the law last summer. He’d been charged with assault on an officer after an incident in August.

The police report from that incident says Beach was a passenger during a traffic stop in Jackson after an SUV was seen crossing the center line, and Beach took off running out of the SUV during that stop.

The report says a Jackson police officer caught up with Beach, there was a struggle between the two, and Beach hit the officer.

The police report says Beach was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The report also says officers found drug paraphernalia in the SUV.

According to court records, after pleading not guilty, Beach had been under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor, meaning he shouldn’t have been at the home where he was shot Tuesday to begin with.

His trial was scheduled to run from this coming Monday through Wednesday.

The trial won’t be happening after Beach was shot and killed by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy, after Beach allegedly barricaded himself in a home and was shot and killed after deputies entered the home.

The sheriff says a deputy who was threatened or felt threatened fired a shot. So far, the sheriff’s department and BCI have not elaborated on exactly how Beach threatened deputies or if he was armed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

WSAZ has obtained a copy of the 911 call deputies responded to Tuesday. A person can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that a man was trespassing on their property.

