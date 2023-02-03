Man shot by deputy in Jackson was scheduled to go on trial next week

According to court records, William Beach's trial was set to begin this coming Monday. He'd been accused of assaulting an officer in August.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday by a deputy in Jackson County, Ohio, was set to go on trial this Monday in a separate case, according to court records.

Police say William Beach barricaded himself in a home on Jisco West Road and wouldn’t surrender for hours Tuesday.

READ MORE >>>

According to court records, Beach had been arrested following another encounter with the law last summer. He’d been charged with assault on an officer after an incident in August.

The police report from that incident says Beach was a passenger during a traffic stop in Jackson after an SUV was seen crossing the center line, and Beach took off running out of the SUV during that stop.

The report says a Jackson police officer caught up with Beach, there was a struggle between the two, and Beach hit the officer.

The police report says Beach was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The report also says officers found drug paraphernalia in the SUV.

According to court records, after pleading not guilty, Beach had been under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor, meaning he shouldn’t have been at the home where he was shot Tuesday to begin with.

His trial was scheduled to run from this coming Monday through Wednesday.

The trial won’t be happening after Beach was shot and killed by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy, after Beach allegedly barricaded himself in a home and was shot and killed after deputies entered the home.

The sheriff says a deputy who was threatened or felt threatened fired a shot. So far, the sheriff’s department and BCI have not elaborated on exactly how Beach threatened deputies or if he was armed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

WSAZ has obtained a copy of the 911 call deputies responded to Tuesday. A person can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that a man was trespassing on their property.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
I-77 blocked after tractor-trailer spills concrete
A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash
fwf
first warning forecast
U.S. 60 is closed in both directions late Thursday night in the Barboursville area after a...
Crash closes Route 60
Several fire departments responded to the Dairy Winkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after...
Kanawha County Commission awards restaurant damaged by fire $35,000