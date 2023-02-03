Planning for large weather events years into the future
Climate Impacts in Charleston/Huntington, WV
- AT&T used ClimRR to explore risks for the Charleston/Huntington area and found some interesting points:
- Temperature:
- Both Charleston and Huntington are projected to have around 4.5 degrees of increase in summer average maximum temperatures from the historic period (1995-2004) to the midcentury period (2045-2054).
- The summer average maximum temperature is projected to be around 84 degrees for both areas in the midcentury period.
- Precipitation:
- Charleston’s total annual precipitation is projected to increase from 45.37 inches to 57.71 inches from historic to midcentury, which is an increase of 12.34 inches. That is pretty significant relative to the rest of the country.
- In addition, the number of days without precipitation will decrease slightly, meaning that rain could be more frequent. More rain and more frequent rain can lead to increased flooding if the ground becomes saturated.
- Huntington has similar projected changes in precipitation. The total is projected to increase by about 10 inches and there may be fewer days between precipitation, leading to the same increased flood risk as in Charleston.
- Both areas are also mountainous, which typically means increased risk of flash floods.
