Portion of US 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Both lanes of US 23 have been shut down in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirms Friday afternoon.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says US 23 is closed between RT 80 and the intersection of 1428 at Allen.

Traffic is being re-routed along route 1428.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion for several hours, officials say.

Further information regarding the incident has not been released.

