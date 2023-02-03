Portion of US 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Both lanes of US 23 have been shut down in Floyd County following a trooper-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police confirms Friday afternoon.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says US 23 is closed between RT 80 and the intersection of 1428 at Allen.

Traffic is being re-routed along route 1428.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion for several hours, officials say.

Further information regarding the incident has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
U.S. 60 is closed in both directions late Thursday night in the Barboursville area after a...
Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt
Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says US 23 is closed between RT 80 and the intersection of...
Trooper-involved shooting on US 23
Student creates kindness tree at school
Student creates kindness tree at school
(Source: MGN)
Troopers: Man breaks into homes and hides under sheet
Jones and August Schuetz were indicted by a grand jury in April 2022.
Woman enters guilty plea in connection with double murder