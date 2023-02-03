Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

By Nathan Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca, West Virginia.

The Putnam Development Authority says the store will be called Poca Supermarket.

A Facebook page for the store says they’ll be holding hiring events as they move closer to opening day. The opening date has not been announced.

WSAZ reported last March that Foodfair decided not to renew their lease because it wasn’t in the company’s best interest.

