University police seek help in rape investigation

ATHENS, OH (WSAZ) - Campus Police at Ohio University are asking for more information to solve a rape investigation.

OUPD says in a press release that the alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of January 28, 2023. They say they received a report from a hospital that a female had told a nurse about the rape. The nurse told police that the victim met the suspect while Uptown on Saturday night. The report says the suspects followed her to her residence hall and forced her to have sexual intercourse.

Police did not say what residence hall the alleged rape happened in. They say the suspect is a college-aged man.

OUPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (740) 593-1911 or police@ohio.edu.

