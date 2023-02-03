University police seek help in rape investigation

OUPD investigation rape allegations
OUPD investigation rape allegations(OUPD & MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, OH (WSAZ) - Campus Police at Ohio University are asking for more information to solve a rape investigation.

OUPD says in a press release that the alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of January 28, 2023. They say they received a report from a hospital that a female had told a nurse about the rape. The nurse told police that the victim met the suspect while Uptown on Saturday night. The report says the suspects followed her to her residence hall and forced her to have sexual intercourse.

Police did not say what residence hall the alleged rape happened in. They say the suspect is a college-aged man.

OUPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (740) 593-1911 or police@ohio.edu.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted in Ohio rape case
Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday.
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Herd wins at Appalachian State
Herd sweeps Mountaineers
Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on U.S. Route 50
One dead in two-vehicle crash
Man dies in crash
Man dies in crash
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 2-2-23