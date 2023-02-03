W.Va. man wanted in federal drug trafficking investigation arrested; another still on the run

Watson (left) Figg (right)
Watson (left) Figg (right)(WVVA)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of two men from West Virginia wanted by federal officials in a drug trafficking investigation was arrested in California, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Investigators say Figg was wanted on a federal indictment related to a DEA investigation into a drug-trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.

Tyjha Watson, 28, of Charleston, is still wanted by the USMS. He is described as 6 feet and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His alias is Zeko Pack Watson.

Investigators say 11 other defendants have been charged in the investigation. Authorities said Watson is the only one who has not been caught.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline. All tips are kept confidential.

For previous coverage >>>

U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation

