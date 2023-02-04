City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.

In January, the city of Huntington received complaints from nearby residents about the conditions of the home.

“Inspectors for the city went over to the property and determined that the electricity had been cut off and they confirmed that with Appalachian Power,” said City Attorney Scott Damron.

Despite having no electricity, Damron says there are still some folks living inside the home.

“We think the residents may be holdovers from whenever it was operated as a sober living facility,” he said.

The condition of the residence has risen to the level of a safety concern for city officials. Damron worries about it catching fire during the winter months.

“We are particularly concerned this time of year with the cold that someone would try to use some alternative heat source and start a fire. These are the types of properties that burn during the winter time,” Damron said.

On Wednesday, Damron will ask a judge for a temporary injunction. If granted, it will allow the city to vacate the property and board it up so that nobody can get inside.

“We need to do it immediately so that there isn’t a risk to the neighborhood. It’s a residential neighborhood, and it poses a danger to the houses on either side and in the neighborhood,” Damron said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.