I-64 West reopen after crash

UPDATE 2/3/23 @ 8:50 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 8 p.m. near the 13-mile marker.

There’s no word about possible injuries, but we’re working to get more details.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers headed west will have to detour off the 29th Street exit and onto U.S. 60.

