I-64 West reopen after crash

By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UPDATE 2/3/23 @ 8:50 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 8 p.m. near the 13-mile marker.

There’s no word about possible injuries, but we’re working to get more details.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Friday night in Huntington after a multi-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened near the 13-mile marker. It was reported before 8 p.m.

There is no word now if injuries are involved.

Drivers headed west will have to detour off the 29th Street exit and onto U.S. 60.

We will have more on this developing story.

