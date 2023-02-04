First Warning Forecast | Rising up from deep chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in five days, Saturday afternoon’s temperatures finally rose up out of the 30s, even despite a rather crisp start to the day. Further moderation comes for the week ahead as springlike air takes over for most of it. In addition to the warmth will be springy showers at times, but plenty of dry weather can be expected as well. At this point, the next chill-down with perhaps a shot at some flakes to fly is heading into the start of next weekend.

High cloud cover increases Saturday evening, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures drop to the mid 30s by midnight.

Saturday night sees patchy clouds as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a stiff southwesterly breeze. Much of the daytime stays dry, however, a few sprinkles may fall towards sunset.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature near 50 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A couple showers may pass Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon begins to dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

By Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday with low temperatures in the mid 30s. Saturday afternoon stays mostly cloudy with high temperatures only near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.