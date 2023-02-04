First Warning Forecast | Temperatures moderate this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For most locations, Saturday morning is the coldest it has been since the arctic blast over Christmas. But, even so, today’s low temperatures are nowhere near what those were in late December, and fortunately the wind is relatively light this time around. It is just a sign that there has not been much cold air this winter season. As the arctic air exits and the wind shifts back to the southwest Saturday afternoon, temperatures moderate to seasonable levels in the mid 40s. Further moderation comes Sunday and through the week ahead when a springy feel will be in the air. This also comes with the chance for rain showers, but no snow is in sight.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and light to calm wind. Temperatures are in the low to mid 10s, with single digits in some rural spots and in the mountains.

Lots of sunshine will be seen throughout the day on Saturday. Courtesy of a southwest breeze, high temperatures rise to the mid 40s for the afternoon.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures drop to the mid 30s by midnight.

Saturday night sees patchy clouds as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a stiff southwesterly breeze.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature near 50 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A couple showers may pass Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon begins to dry with high temperatures in the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

By Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

