First Warning Forecast | Temperatures moderate this weekend

Following Saturday’s very cold start, that is.
Forecast on February 4, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For most locations, Saturday morning is the coldest it has been since the arctic blast over Christmas. But, even so, today’s low temperatures are nowhere near what those were in late December, and fortunately the wind is relatively light this time around. It is just a sign that there has not been much cold air this winter season. As the arctic air exits and the wind shifts back to the southwest Saturday afternoon, temperatures moderate to seasonable levels in the mid 40s. Further moderation comes Sunday and through the week ahead when a springy feel will be in the air. This also comes with the chance for rain showers, but no snow is in sight.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and light to calm wind. Temperatures are in the low to mid 10s, with single digits in some rural spots and in the mountains.

Lots of sunshine will be seen throughout the day on Saturday. Courtesy of a southwest breeze, high temperatures rise to the mid 40s for the afternoon.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures drop to the mid 30s by midnight.

Saturday night sees patchy clouds as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and a stiff southwesterly breeze.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature near 50 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

A couple showers may pass Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon begins to dry with high temperatures in the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

By Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barboursville police chief says a male driver going west drifted into the opposite lane.
U.S. 60 crash victims remain hospitalized with serious injuries
A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair Poca, West Virginia...
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County
A woman died, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 50 in Athens...
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
I-64 West open after two-vehicle crash
I-64 West reopen after crash

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 4
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Feb 4
fwf
First Warning Forecast | A Brief Cold Blast
fwf
first warning weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast