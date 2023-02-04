It’s rivalry night in HS hoops

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of the biggest high school basketball rivalries took to the court Friday night in our region. The Boyd County Lions jumped out to a big lead in the third quarter and ended up winning 88-80. In Lawrence County, Ohio, the Fairland Dragons had a huge first quarter where they led 20-5 and beat Chesapeake 61-47.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

