Person dies in house fire(KBTX)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek.

Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating, dispatchers say.

