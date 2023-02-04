Search for missing contractor worker at chemical plant underway

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is ongoing for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson.

A missing consultant working for a contract company was first reported missing Friday evening at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility, according to an ICL spokesperson.

ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could not be located on company property.”

“Unfortunately, as of early morning on Saturday, February 4, 2023, there had been no change in the situation. We continue to work with our team, the consultant’s employer, and local authorities to find this individual and safely bring him home,” an ICL spokesperson said.

The plant produces specialty fertilizers, bromine, and flame retardant, according to the ICL website.

No information regarding the consultant’s identity has been released.

This is a developing story.

