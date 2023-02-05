Community collects supplies for Regal Apartment fire victims

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the Regal Apartments burned down, it left an impact on people throughout the region.

For those in Ravenswood, gathering supplies and more for those who lost their homes in the fire was a no-brainer.

“We had people here waiting on us when we got here with the truck, the donations are going well and right now couldn’t be happier,” Organizer Mike Dunlap said.

From clothes to pots and pans to TVs, people donated anything they could.

Mary Ann Norman said when she first learned about the apartment fire, she thought of the struggle they must be going through and pictured herself in the same situation.

“I also live in an apartment right now, and that always scares me. That if a neighbor’s house catches fire... what do I do? I would hope that if I was in that position that someone would help me out too,” she said.

By the end of the day, the truck was filled to the brim with supplies, much to the delight of Dunlap.

“West Virginians take care of West Virginians,” he said. That’s the way it should be, that’s the way it’s always been.”

All the donations collected will go to Mountain Mission to help those most affected by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane closure
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
I-64 West open after two-vehicle crash
I-64 West reopen after crash

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Feb 4
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Feb 4
First responders are on the scene of a crash on 5th street road in Wayne, West Virginia.
Fatal crash shuts down road
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Herd falls in Lafayette
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Feb 4
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Feb 4