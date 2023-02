WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line.

Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on 5th street road between the Wayne and Cabell County line.

The crash was reported to dispatchers just after 8 o’clock Saturday evening.

No word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story.

