First Warning Forecast | Feeling like spring much of this week

The next chill-down arrives this upcoming weekend.
Forecast on February 5, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures soared well into the 50s Sunday afternoon, putting the brief cold snap from last week in the rear-view mirror. Much of the week ahead will feel (and perhaps look) like spring, though Monday will be a bit chillier behind a cold front that moves through during the morning. The next shot at colder weather waits until the upcoming weekend when some flakes may finally fly again. Until then, only a couple chances for rain are in the forecast.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a few sprinkles. Otherwise, expect dry weather and a lingering breeze as temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight.

Clouds break Sunday night for a good view of the full “snow” moon (now if only there was actually snow on the ground). With a light breeze still stirring the hilltops, low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s there. Removed from the breeze, sheltered valleys drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Cloud cover increases again for Monday morning. Then, Monday afternoon clears for some sunshine. The wind will be light, but high temperatures only rise to the upper 40s.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

A couple showers may pass Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a better chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon begins to dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

By Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Saturday afternoon stays mostly cloudy with high temperatures only near 40 degrees.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

