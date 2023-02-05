Herd falls in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns showed why they are one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Saturday night as they beat Marshall 77-67. They held the Herd to just one player scoring in double figures and that was Taevion Kinsey who had 28 points with Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen each adding nine points. Andrew Taylor struggled from the floor scoring just six points and was 3-15.

Marshall is now 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Their four game road trip continues on February 9th when they play at Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.