Herd falls in Lafayette

Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAZ) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns showed why they are one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Saturday night as they beat Marshall 77-67. They held the Herd to just one player scoring in double figures and that was Taevion Kinsey who had 28 points with Kamdyn Curfman and Obinna Anochili-Killen each adding nine points. Andrew Taylor struggled from the floor scoring just six points and was 3-15.

Marshall is now 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. Their four game road trip continues on February 9th when they play at Coastal Carolina.

