Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say Luis Gonzalez, 47, threatened Cabell EMS with a handgun at a convenience store at the corner of 8th street and 9th avenue, before he took off on foot.

They say a Huntington police K-9 unit was able to track Gonzalez to the 900 block of 13th street.

The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly pulled out a gun in front of them.

They say Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Gonzalez will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment.

Anyone with information should call 304-696-4420 or can leave tips anonymously at 304-696-4444.

