$5k reward now offered in 2011 disappearance case

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAZ) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a missing woman who law enforcement believe was last seen in West Virginia.

The FBI Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police are investigating the disappearance of Maria Miller.

Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini Mart, located on Route 6 in Wysox, Pennsylvania on February 5, 2011. She has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the FBI, Miller left her job Feb. 5, 2011 and returned to her home in Towanda, Pennsylvania.

Officials reported that Miller and her husband were planning a trip to West Virginia to visit family.

Miller may have been to locations in Summersville, West Virginia on February 5, 2011, and in the Beckley, West Virginia area. She was known to be traveling in a Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle.

At the time of her disappearance, Miller was 5′1″, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Miller would now be 46 years old.

If you have any information leading to a resolution in this case, you can call 1-800-CALLFBI or email tips.fbi.gov.

