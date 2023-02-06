Attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl.

As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General’s Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.

“Operation Fight Fentanyl is our newest effort to attack the opioid epidemic by engaging with communities across the Commonwealth to hear how they’ve been impacted by this deadly drug and what steps we can take to beat it,” Cameron said.

Last year, 2,250 Kentucky residents died from overdoses, with fentanyl detected in more than 70% of those cases, according to a state Overdose Fatality Report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
First responders are on the scene of a crash on 5th street road in Wayne, West Virginia.
Fatal crash shuts down road
Lane closure
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Man dead in trooper-involved shooting in Floyd County
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility

Latest News

Police say Luis Gonzalez, 47, was shot by police after allegedly threating Emergency Medical...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Davonta Mitchell
Man arrested after armed robbery
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Feb 5
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Feb 5
Law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country have reported arrests in pulsar...
Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky