Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of hitting family members with a metal pipe and holding them against their will is behind bars Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer following an incident on Friday, Feb. 3.

Deputies say Jewell is accused of holding family members against their will following an argument. Victims say Jewell became violent and hit several people inside the home with a metal pipe.

One victim jumped out of a window to get away and ran to a nearby restaurant to call 911 for help, officials say.

When deputies arrived, they say Jewell approached them with the metal pipe and refused to drop the weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement used a taser to make the arrest.

Jewell is accused of injuring at least two people inside the home. Both women were hit on the back of the head. One woman required immediate medical attention, according to the criminal complaint.

