Hiker recovering following weekend rescue in the Red River Gorge
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One hiker is recovering after a weekend rescue in the Red River Gorge.
On Saturday afternoon, officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a 911 call about a man who broke his leg on a trail near the Cliff View Resort.
Once rescuers were able to get to him on Suzanna’s Arch Trail, they assessed the injury and applied a vacuum splint while waiting on additional crews to get there to help transport him to safety.
The hiker was carried out in a stokes basket and is expected to be ok.
